Happy Moments Vol. 79: The bright side of the storm

After Iowa's Derecho, Iowans are sharing the moments before, during and after the storm that made them smile.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Maybe she knew what was coming, or maybe it was just a lucky guess. Anyway, it was a good save by Deanna of Des Moines. She picked all these flowers from her yard right before the storm hit. Better in vases in her home than scattered to the wind.

It's been a few days, so maybe we can laugh now. A builder's outhouse tipped over in the hurricane level wind. This viewer from Grimes said it was a potential sticky situation. No thanks on that storm cleanup!