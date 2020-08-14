Happy Moments Vol. 79: The bright side of the storm

DES MOINES, Iowa — Maybe she knew what was coming, or maybe it was just a lucky guess. Anyway, it was a good save by Deanna of Des Moines. She picked all these flowers from her yard right before the storm hit. Better in vases in her home than scattered to the wind.
It's been a few days, so maybe we can laugh now. A builder's outhouse tipped over in the hurricane level wind. This viewer from Grimes said it was a potential sticky situation. No thanks on that storm cleanup!
And finally, storms tend to bring out the best in people...even little kids. 7 year-old Grayson Kohlwes was helping his grandmother, Carla, clear branches from her yard in Colo. He loaded up his gator and made several trips dropping debris off on the side of the road to be picked up by the city. It takes an army to clean up after a storm like that. Good job being a helper, Grayson! In a week of storm clouds...you are a Happy moment!