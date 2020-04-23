Happy Moments Vol. 21: Enjoying a beautiful day of sunshine

Send your HAPPY MOMENTS to Local 5 via text (515-457-1026) or email (news@weareiowa.com)!

What a day meowt-side, right?

The lions at the Blank Park Zoo are soaking in the warm sunshine, as are the rhinos and flamingos.

Remember: The "Walk to Save Animals" will be held on September 19.

Less ferocious but no less regal is Ramsey, who lives on the south side of Des Moines. Kathryn, his mother, says he really isn't the hunting type but goes crazy for normal, dry cat food.

And let's not forget our cuddly, canine friends.

Stella and Bentley are having an easy time quarantining with a blanket and like-minded friends to pass the time.

Thanks to Emily and Ryan from West Des Moines for the picture!

Sugar Cookie is also joining the cute category. She'll be celebrating her 13th birthday on May. Thank you Mark and Connie from Knoxville for sending us the photo!

Oh, and speaking of sugar cookies...

J.E. and Dee Dee in Valley Junction spent some quality time baking Star Wars-themed sugar cookies.