Happy Moments Vol. 29: School spirit + a young dog with new tricks

From school spirit in quarantine to May Day baskets and a trick dog, Iowans are sharing their happy moments.

DES MOINES, Iowa — School is out for the year, but that doesn't mean school spirit is over too.

Check out this play set transformation over in Johnston. Viewer Amelia shared the before and after with us, painted in Johnston Dragons colors. She said it took a week and involved the whole family, but as you can see, totally worth the work!

May Day was Friday, but these pictures brightened our Monday.

Candi's Flowers in Knoxville delivered these beautiful May baskets to area care facilities. They were the result of a fundraiser to make sure seniors got a special surprise to welcome in spring.

Ron reached out to Local 5 wanting to wish his granddaughter, Taylor in Ankeny, a happy birthday!

We know how tough it is to not be able to celebrate with family and friends, so we hope this helps make the day memorable.

Happy Birthday, Taylor!

And finally a little fun in the sun by the pool.

Jax the Australian Shepherd got in on the fun, tossing the ball back and forth with her people. Those Aussies are smart dogs and love to have fun ... and they remind us to do the same and to keep sharing those Happy Moments.

________________________________________________________________