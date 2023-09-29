Iowa National Guard soldier surprises sons at school after returning home from overseas deployment

The Iowa National Guard said on Friday that Master Sgt. Trista Stangel recently returned home to Osage, surprising her sons at school.

Example video title will go here for this video

OSAGE, Iowa — Two northern Iowa boys received quite the surprise this week: their mom returning from an overseas deployment with the Iowa National Guard.

The Guard said on Friday that Master Sgt. Trista Stangel recently returned to Osage after being stationed in Poland, surprising her sons at school.

"The raw emotion of love, service and sacrifice ... Priceless! We thank you for our freedom!" Osage Community Schools wrote on Facebook.

A teacher at an elementary school in the district posted: "We had a guest reader and an even better surprise! Welcome home Trista! And thank you for your service!"

Stangel's unit in Poland was responsible for "transporting equipment and supplies to support Operation European Assure, Deter and Reinforce and NATO’s Enhanced Forward Presence mission," the U.S. Department of Defense said.