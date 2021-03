Steele McLaren was severely injured in October after falling out of the back of a pickup truck.

ATLANTIC, Iowa — An Atlantic has returned home after spending months in the hospital.

The town came together Thursday for a downtown parade celebrating Steele McLaren finally coming home.

McLaren suffered a severe head injury in October when he fell out of the back of a moving pickup truck.

He still has a long recovery, but Atlantic residents are excited to see his progress.