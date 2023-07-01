Fireworks, parades and more: Where and how to celebrate July 4 in central Iowa

If you're staying in the Des Moines metro this Fourth of July, there are plenty of ways to celebrate.

IOWA, USA — Your Fourth of July holiday is almost here.

If you are looking for fireworks and family fun this holiday weekend, you have plenty of local events to choose from. Check out our full list of Fourth of July festivities below.

Have an event to add? Email us at news@weareiowa.com or send us a text at 515-457-1026!

Altoona

Head out to Adventureland this Fourth of July weekend to enjoy rides, live music and fireworks. Jam out at a concert each night of the extended holiday weekend. On July 4, the park will put on a fireworks show.

When: July 1-4

Where: Adventureland Park (3200 Adventureland Dr)

Billed as "the best fireworks show in Des Moines", head out to Prairie Meadows for this free, family-friendly event that will feature food trucks, live racing, an outdoor concert and, of course, fireworks.

When: July 3, 3-10 p.m. (Fireworks begin at dusk)

Where: Prairie Meadows Track Apron (1 Prairie Meadows Dr)

Celebrate Independence Day with a parade put on by the city of Altoona and the Altoona Area Historical Society. The parade will begin in front of the Altoona Public Library

When: July 4 at 10 a.m.

Where: Parade begins at Venbury Drive and travels on 8th Street SW before turning north to travel on 3rd Avenue to Haines Park

Ames

Discover Ames is back for another fireworks show this year. They will begin when the sky is completely dark. Due to construction in the Iowa State Center lots, parking will look different this year, so be sure to double check the map.

When: July 3 at dusk

Where: East of Jack Trice Stadium

This parade is one of the city’s largest events of the summer. Don your most patriotic apparel and help your neighbors celebrate at this community-oriented event.

When: July 4, 11 a.m.

Where: Downtown Ames, 304 Main St, Ames, IA 50010

Des Moines

Looking for an unconventional way to celebrate this Independence Day? Check out more than 4,000 classic cars and stick around for the Saturday night Fireworks Extravaganza.

When: June 30, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; July 1, 8 a.m.-8 p.m.; July 2, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

Where: Iowa State Fairgrounds (3000 E Grand Ave)

Join the Des Moines Symphony for this family-friendly, patriotic concert that concludes with fireworks over the Des Moines skyline. Don't wanna drive? Take the free D-Line shuttle or take advantage of the free bicycle parking.

When: July 3, 8:30 p.m.

Where: Iowa State Capitol, West Terrace (1007 E Grand Ave)

Stay cool this Fourth of July with some backyard fun. Des Moines Parks and Recreation will create a giant slip-and-slide on the north hill at Nahas. Participants will need to fill out a waiver before participating.

When: July 4, 1-3 p.m.

Where: Nahas Aquatic Center (1101 Porter Ave)

What's more patriotic than watching America's national pastime? Catch an Iowa Cubs game and enjoy some special holiday fireworks after the last inning.

When: July 4, 7 p.m.

Where: Principal Park (1 Line Dr)

Grimes

The City of Grimes and Home Base Iowa have partnered up for a Fourth of July fireworks display. Celebrate the nation’s independence, as well as those who continue to fight for it, with your friends and family.

When: July 4 at 10 p.m.

Where: Grimes South Sports Complex (750 S James St)

Newton

Get outside and celebrate the Fourth in Newton with a classic parade and vendors on the square. The theme for the event this year is "Made in America: Celebrating American Innovation and Ingenuity".

When: July 4, 7:30 a.m-10:30 a.m.

Where: DMACC Newton (600 N 2nd Ave W)

Get outside and celebrate the Fourth in Newton with a sand volleyball tournament, free throw contest and more. Fireworks will take place at dusk. Local food trucks Kona Ice, Sweet Swirls Ice Cream and KIKIs will make an appearance.

When: July 4, 3 p.m. to dusk

Where: Agnes Patterson Memorial Park (3000 N 4th Ave E)

Norwalk

Come out to this free event featuring live entertainment, a beer garden, yard games, Bingo and local vendors. Bring a lawn chair, a blanket and enjoy!

When: July 4, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Where: Norwalk City Park (907 North Ave)

Perry

The Perry Fourth of July celebration is back again. With a parade, vendors in the park, live music at the bandshell and a fireworks finale, this event is something you won’t want to miss.

When: July 4 10 a.m.: Parade 6 p.m.: Live music 9:30 p.m.: Fireworks

Where: Pattee Park (W 3rd Street and Willis Avenue)

Urbandale

Billed as “the largest celebration in the Des Moines metro area,” the Urbandale Fourth of July celebration is a long-standing tradition. The event features fun for the whole family, including a two-mile-long parade, a carnival, live music and more.

Fireworks at 10 p.m. on July 4 will round out the event. Check out the full schedule to learn more.

When: July 1-July 4

Where: Lions Park (72nd Street and NW Aurora Avenue)

Enjoy an old-fashioned Fourth with this celebration in the town of Walnut Hill.

Living History Farms throws it back to 1876, the first centennial of the United States, to celebrate the holiday. Tour the historic farms and then check out historical activities such as ice cream making, sack races and more. Advanced tickets are recommended.

When: July 1, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Where: Living History Farms (11121 Hickman Rd)

Waukee

Celebrate freedom this Fourth of July with the Waukee Freedom 5K. The event serves as a fundraiser for Waukee Boy Scout Troop 178 and is a great way to get active before enjoying some festive treats. With different runs for kids and adults, this event is sure to be fun for the whole family.

When: July 4 (Kids run at 7:45 a.m.; 5K at 8:15 a.m.)

Where: Lutheran Church of Hope Waukee (305 NE Dartmoor Drive)

Visit Centennial Park for Fourth of July tournaments, inflatables, live music, a parade, fireworks and more.

When: July 3 & 4 Parade: July 4, 10:30 a.m. Fireworks: July 4, 9:30 p.m.

Where: Centennial Park (1255 Warrior Ln, Waukee)

West Des Moines

Enjoy a classic parade throughout West Des Moines. Bring the whole family to join in on the fun.

When: July 3 at 6:30 p.m.

Where: Start at Valley West Drive and Ashworth Road, continuing east and ending at Maple Street

After the parade, head over to the Railroad Avenue Arch in Valley Junction to celebrate freedom with your neighbors. The event includes free entertainment with artists such as Girls Rock! Des Moines, Allegra Hernandez, Bittersweet Nation and The Punching Pandas.

When: July 3, 5-10 p.m.

Where: 137 5th Street, West Des Moines, IA 50265

Finish out the holiday weekend with a classic fireworks show. Spectators are asked to park at the city/school campus. Parking will open at 7 p.m. No parking will be permitted at Furry Friends Refuge.

When: July 4, 9:30 p.m.

Where: West Des Moines City Campus, 4200 Mills Civic Pkwy, West Des Moines, IA 50265

Windsor Heights

This event will feature music from Des Moines band Faculty Lounge, as well as food trucks and fireworks. Bring a lawn chair or a blanket to join in on the fun.