Fareway offering online ordering, curbside pick-up for shoppers

BOONE, Iowa — A Midwest grocer is now offering online ordering and curbside pick-up for its loyal customers.

Fareway Stores, Inc. launched the new option for shoppers on Monday in Boone. Customers can go online to Fareway's website or download their app to order groceries from select stores.

There are close to 50 stores utilizing these services already. Customers are able to change their order up to 30 minutes before pick-up.

Aaron Irlbeck, senior vice president of digital commerce for Fareway, said the response from customers has been positive.

"The first store we launched was in Boone right here where our corporate headquarters are located. The response was immediately fantastic. And the response from the additional stores that we've launched over the last few months has been overwhelmingly positive to this program," Irlbeck said.