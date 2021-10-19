United Auto Workers on strike receive help from fellow Iowans

Workers at UAW Local 450 have set up a food pantry from all of their donations.

ANKENY, Iowa — Members of the United Auto Workers union are continuing their strike against John Deere, which began Thursday, Oct. 14. More than 10,000 workers are now on strike, and in Iowa, they are getting some support from the community.

"Local 310 just jumped up, dropped off a whole bunch of supplies, and the AFL CIO, and the South Central Federation of Labor really helped us out as well as DMARC, the Des Moines Area Religious Council," said Syrus Miller, the community service chairman for UAW Local 450.

All those donations are helping keep workers and their families well-supplied throughout the strike. So far, UAW Local 450 has collected everything from Easy Mac and canned goods to shampoo and toilet paper. The supplies are helping keep spirits high.

"They're empowered," Miller said. "They really are. Those guys are out there, and they're proud to do what they're doing, to make their families lives' better."

The Food Bank of Iowa has also been offering their assistance as well.

They began coordinating with UAW members five weeks ago, and with experience in helping provide food after disasters, are ready to help keep pantries stocked throughout the strike, no matter how long it lasts.

"We are prepared and ready to help support important workers and community members in whatever food insecurity needs they have," said Michelle Book, CEO of the Food Bank of Iowa.

The generosity from the community hasn't gone unnoticed. Laborers are grateful for continued support from across Iowa.

"Our fellow Iowans and surrounding states are going to come together and help us get through a fight that, in turn, is going to help the future of not only the state, but this country," said JD Neal, Trustee Chairman for UAW Local 450.

Workers want to pay back that Iowa nice, as well.

If the strike is resolved while the chapter still has leftover supplies, they are planning to donate the remaining food and hygiene items to food banks and other nonprofits that can put them to good use in the community.