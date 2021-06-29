Dose Steelworks expanding into Story City

The project will bring 30 new jobs and millions of dollars in investment to Story City.

STORY CITY, Iowa — Dose Steelworks is outgrowing its current space and plans to expand into Story City, according to the Ames Economic Development Commission (AEDC).

The farm equipment manufacturer is currently located in Bouton, just east of Pella. AEDC said the company plans to convert an existing 100,000-square-foot building in the city into a manufacturing facility.

The project represents a $4.7 million investment, and the new plant is expected to employ 30 people.

AEDC president and CEO Dan Culhane said the opportunity is mutually beneficial.

"The Story City community gains a quality, family-owned company, and the business takes on a large, mostly under-utilized facility, that will suit their growth for many years to come," Culhane said. "It is always gratifying when projects come together and everyone wins."

Brenda S. Dryer, senior vice president at the Ames Chamber of Commerce, said the first priority is taking care of businesses located in Ames, but collaboration is also important.

If local companies can work with other businesses across communities, "ultimately the jobs being created are a good complement for what we already have," Dryer said.

Dryer said the project is expected to be done by Labor Day.