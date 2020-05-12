400 Iowa families provided with affordable housing

The Greater Des Moines Habitat for Humanity dedicated their 400th home to a family of four.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Thanks to the Greater Des Moines Habitat for Humanity, 400 Iowa families now have affordable housing. The non-profit celebrated the milestone Friday by dedicating their 400th home built to a family of four on the east side of Des Moines.

Greater Des Moines Habitat for Humanity has been building homes for the past 35 years.

Today the organization's international CEO hopped on Zoom to share his thanks for volunteers who have helped make it happen.

"We know how a decent home can change a family's trajectory and that investments in healthy, secure housing have greater-than-expected benefits, creating jobs, generating incomes and helping alleviate the overcrowding that makes communities more vulnerable to threats such as COVID-19," said Jonathan Reckford.

Habitat homes are sold with affordable mortgages so low-income families can qualify.