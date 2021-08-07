African Pastors Network feeds hundreds of metro churchgoers

A partnership between the Food Bank of Iowa and 14 African pastors in the metro is helping to feed hundreds of people in their congregations.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A partnership between 14 African pastors and the Food Bank of Iowa fed hundreds of people in the metro area Thursday morning.

The partnership began when the pastors, who call their group the African Pastors Network, toured the food bank's warehouse.

Prince Gehyigon, a pastor at Divine Healing Ministries International and a member of the network, said it has been a "great help" for congregation members who sometimes struggle to get food.

Once a month, the Food Bank of Iowa gives food to the pastors who then distribute it to their church members.

The pastors each have about 30 people in their respective churches who get the food.

Cornelius Martor, pastor at Life Chapel International Des Moines, said this partnership benefits members who were hit hardest during the pandemic.

"There are a couple of people in our churches who, some of them are single moms and they probably do not make a lot of money to take care of their families, so with a partnership with the food bank we support them," Martor said.

Michelle Book, the CEO of Food Bank of Iowa, said the food bank is proud of the partnership.

"I think it takes a lot of stress out of the household when they can feed their children, they can feed their parents, and when they can feed themselves," Book said. "They can focus precious resources on a bus ticket to get to work, clothing for their children, perhaps a prescription they need."

Gehyigon said this partnership not only helps to feed their church members but also helps to bring a community together.

"With the partnership, we're coming together gradually and it has been good work for us all," Gehyigon said.