Iowa police departments extend condolences to Algona community after officer is shot and killed

Officer Kevin Cram of the Algona Police Department was shot and killed in the line of duty on Wednesday.

ALGONA, Iowa — Police departments and law enforcement agencies across Iowa are mourning the loss of an Algona police officer who was shot and killed in the line of duty Wednesday night.

33-year-old Ofc. Kevin Cram of the Algona Police Department was on patrol Wednesday when he was informed of an arrest warrant against 43-year-old Kyle Lou Ricke, the Iowa Department of Public Safety said at a press conference Thursday. When Cram attempted to make an arrest, Ricke shot him.

Iowa Department of Public Safety Commissioner Stephen Bayens said at a press conference that Cram "chose to be a beacon of light" and "died a hero".

Those sentiments were echoed by fellow law enforcement officers on social media.

Read the tributes to Ofc. Cram below.

"Our hearts are broken as we learn that an Algona Police Department Officer was killed in the line of duty. As a community, join with us as we pray and send our sympathies to Officer Kevin Cram's (33) family, friends, department, and the community in which he served and protected."

"The men and women of the Ames Police Department share their condolences with the Algona Police Department who lost Officer Kevin Cram in a tragic line of duty death last night. Please keep Kevin’s family and friends in your prayers during this difficult time. Rest easy, brother. We have the watch."

"Our thoughts and prayers to the Algona Police Department and Officer's family."



"All of us at the Dallas County Sheriff's Office are praying for the officers, their families, and the employees of the Algona Police Department. Our prayers are extended to the whole community during these tough times. Be safe"

"The men and women of the DMPD share their condolences with, offer their support to, and stand with the fellow officers, family, & friends of Algona PD Officer Kevin Cram following his tragic line of duty death."

"The Floyd County Sheriff's Office offers our thoughts, prayers and condolences to the family of Officer Kevin Cram, Algona Police Department and our entire law enforcement family. Many of us worked closely with Kevin when he was a Nora Springs Police Officer from 2013-2015. "

"Our hearts go out to the family, friends and to the Algona Police Department, for the tragic loss of one of their own. Officer Kevin Cram of the Algona Police Department was shot and killed in the line of duty last night. The suspect has since been apprehended. Rest easy Officer, we have the watch from here."

"The men and women of the Urbandale Police Department are sending our thoughts and prayers to the family, officers, & friends of Algona Police Officer Kevin Cram, who was shot and killed last night."