Following citizens' complaint, Mayor Frank Cownie says DSM City Council will address Indira Sheumaker's absence

"Ward 1 needs representation and we need to figure out how to do it as expeditiously as possible," Mayor Frank Cownie told Local 5 on Monday.

DES MOINES, Iowa — An ongoing issue at the Des Moines City Council is the absence of Councilmember Indira Sheumaker, but the public is finally getting some answers.

After a citizens' complaint was filed Aug. 1, the city council is looking towards solutions.

"I felt like there was confusion about what the process was and what steps could be taken, and so I took it upon myself as a fellow Ward 1 resident, and an attorney to look to see what the process would be, and saw that there was a clear way to have the city council vote to make these, to remove Indira," said Dave Hellstern, the lawyer who filed the citizens' complaint.

When asked if the City Council will have something on the August or September agendas regarding her absences, Des Moines Mayor Frank Cownie said: "Absolutely."

Cownie said he plans to reach out to councilmember Sheumaker one more time in hopes of getting an explanation.

"You know we're obviously concerned about her health and well-being, but also those constituents in Ward 1, they need representation, and that's what she was elected for. Obviously, Ward 1 needs representation and we need to figure out how to do it as expeditiously as possible," Cownie said.

If action isn't taken now, Hellstern said it will require a special election or a legal battle, which will require taxpayer dollars.

If the hearing happens in the next two city council meetings, and the city council decides to vote Sheumaker out of her seat, then the Ward 1 seat will be on the November election ballot.

"We need to move forward as quickly as possible; we need to reach out ask for intentions, what's going on. We're concerned about [her], but we're also concerned about the needs of our Ward 1. And as it was pointed out our at large [meeting], people are doing it, and I'm getting lots of calls myself," Cownie said.

Cownie, alongside other city council members, haven't heard from Sheumaker since March 6.