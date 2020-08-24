Dippin' Dots event held Sunday in support of Variety

The Iowa Event Center's Culinary Tour 2020 put on the event at the Community Choice Credit Union Convention Center to support Variety.

DES MOINES, Iowa — With a longstanding tradition of helping Iowa's kids, the community decided to give back to Variety in a very sweet way.

A "Dippin' Dots For Charity" event was held in support of Variety Sunday at the Community Choice Credit Union Convention Center in downtown Des Moines.

People in attendance paid $5 to get one of six flavors: Banana Split, Cookie Dough, Cookies and Cream (my personal favorite), Rainbow Ice, Strawberry and Vanilla.

A spokesperson for Variety said the COVID-19 pandemic hasn't stopped them from giving back.