Iowa State Fair Board will meet Wednesday to discuss 2020 fair

The 2020 Iowa State Fair is currently scheduled to be held August 13-23.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Leaders with the Iowa State Fair will meet Wednesday to discuss this summer's fair.

State fairs in other states such as Indiana, Minnesota and Wisconsin have already canceled due to the coronavirus.

The Iowa State Fair Board will meeting at 3 p.m. Wednesday to "discuss the status of the 2020 Iowa State Fair", according to a release.

The Bill Riley Talent search, an annual staple at the fair, has already postponed its season.

"Fear of the unknown can be overwhelming at times. The safety and health of our staff, volunteers, and Fairgoers is our top priority," Iowa State Fair CEO and Manager Gary Slater wrote in May. "We never want someone to feel unsafe working or attending the Fair. It is because of this that we are carefully considering all our options."

