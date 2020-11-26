Iowans making tough decisions to be away from family for Thanksgiving

It's hard to not think about the "what ifs" of not gathering, John Maly told Local 5. His family decided to forego gathering this year due to the virus.

IOWA, USA — Thanksgiving looked a lot different in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warned Americans of the risk of gathering as cases, deaths and hospitalizations skyrocketed over November.

After seeing these reports, the Maly family decided to forego their gatherings this year.

"It was kind of a relief that they made that decision that I didn't have to have any of those tough conversations and it's a bummer obviously," said John Maly, one of the siblings in the family.

Cousins, grandparents, siblings and grandchildren decided that it would be best for everyone's health.

However, John said it's been tough to not think of the "what ifs" of cancelling this gathering.

"It's just one year. My parents are old, this might be their last one. It probably isn't, they're relatively healthy, but you never know," he said.

"You don't want to take it for granted and just assume that everything will be back to normal next year and we'll do it next year because you just never know," he concluded.

Fortunately, technology allows folks to gather virtually for the holidays. Zoom even made it easier allowing families more time to chat.