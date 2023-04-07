Principal Park ceremony celebrates 32 new US citizens

In the past 15 years, 450 people have become U.S. citizens at Principal Park's Fourth of July naturalization ceremony.

DES MOINES, Iowa — In the past 15 years, 450 people have become U.S. citizens at Principal Park's Fourth of July naturalization ceremony.

Tuesday, 32 people from 21 countries and six continents continued the tradition.

"I am so excited today, it means a lot to me, because where I come from, it's a lot. It's a long process. When I registered to do my citizenship it was like no sleep," Florence Bour told Local 5. "My ten year old, he's not here, but he called me every moment, 'Mommy how are you doing? Are you excited?' I said, 'Yes, I am excited, I am grateful to be an American citizen.'"

Originally from Thailand, Maw Naingoo came to America at 4 years old. Now 20, Naingoo threw the ceremonial first pitch Tuesday.

"Honestly, I'm really excited and I'm really grateful for everyone that gave me this ball to throw out. I have no idea how I was chosen really," he said.

The ceremony was a fitting way for the new citizens to showcase their patriotism on America's Independence Day.