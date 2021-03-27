Snookies Malt Shop opens for the spring, after shortened season last year due to COVID

Owners Connie and Jim Hunter are excited to serve the community sweet treats once again.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Connie and Jim Hunter are excited that their malt machines are up and running again. The owners of Snookies Malt Shop in Des Moines were all smiles on the first day of their season Saturday, thankful they were able to open at all.

"It's good to come out on the other end and still be doing it," said Connie. "It feels a lot more normal than it has been."

The Hunters weren't able to open up until May last year, due to COVID, missing out on more than a month of business they typically rely on.

"That was really bonkers," said Jim. "We've always tried to open the first of April."

Jim says the community support pulled them through, and they're thankful to open with much of the staff they had last year as well.

"It's a good feeling to see everyone again," said Connie. "You get caught up on what they've been doing, because after they walk out of here, we don't see them until the next season."

"We have fun here," added Jim.

For now, the staff will continue COVID precautions, such as wearing masks and keeping the dining room closed. Customers can order via walk-up or drive-through.

I scream, you scream, we all scream for Snookies Malt Shop's opening day! @weareiowa5news pic.twitter.com/oei0dvnTS1 — Eva Andersen - Local 5 News (@EvainIowa) March 27, 2021

Both fully-vaccinated, the couple is hopeful there's an end in sight to the pandemic.