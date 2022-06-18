3 injured in Des Moines shooting, police say

The Des Moines Police Department said that one victim is in critical condition.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Three people are hospitalized and one is in critical condition after a Saturday night shooting, Des Moines police said.

The shooting occurred at an apartment complex in the 3000 block of Woodland Ave. at approximately 6:50 p.m.

One person with a gunshot wound was found upon arrival and taken to a hospital, according to DMPD. Police believe two others went to area hospitals privately.

The scene was secure as of 7:26 p.m. All victims are still hospitalized.