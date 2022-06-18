x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

3 injured in Des Moines shooting, police say

The Des Moines Police Department said that one victim is in critical condition.
Credit: Local 5 News

DES MOINES, Iowa — Three people are hospitalized and one is in critical condition after a Saturday night shooting,  Des Moines police said.

The shooting occurred at an apartment complex in the 3000 block of Woodland Ave. at approximately 6:50 p.m.

One person with a gunshot wound was found upon arrival and taken to a hospital, according to DMPD. Police believe two others went to area hospitals privately.

The scene was secure as of 7:26 p.m. All victims are still hospitalized. 

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available. 

RELATED: West Des Moines police investigating fights, shots fired at carnival Wednesday night

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

West Des Moines police investigating fights, shots fired at carnival Wednesday night