Polk County Sheriff's Office: Suspect fired at officers following traffic stop, now barricaded inside hotel

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Polk County Sheriff's Office is on the scene of reported shots fired on the northeast side of Des Moines.
The scene is at the Budget Inn & Suites hotel in the 5200 block of NE 14th Street. The Saydel Community School District is currently on lockdown until the scene is cleared.
Capt. Ryan Evans with the sheriff's office told Local 5 a traffic stop was conducted, a person got out of the car and began shooting at officers. The suspect is barricaded in the hotel but no injuries have been reported.
Saydel CSD Superintendent Todd Martin sent out the following message to parents:
"Saydel Families;
We wanted to send a quick message to let all families know that the Polk County Sheriff's office notified us of an incident in the area triggering a precautionary external lockdown for all Saydel Schools. Information we have received is vague and we are awaiting additional directives to ensure we maintain the safety of our students and staff. Please know we have no reports of any threats directly in our schools and we are locking down to maintain safe and secure perimeters as a precautionary measure. At this time, we are asking that all parents hold off on coming to school as per our safety protocols, we are not allowing people to enter or exit until we formally end the lockdown. Lastly, we will follow up as soon as we have additional news to share and/or when we are notified to end our external lockdown procedures. "
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.