Polk County Sheriff's Office: Suspect fired at officers following traffic stop, now barricaded inside hotel

We wanted to send a quick message to let all families know that the Polk County Sheriff's office notified us of an incident in the area triggering a precautionary external lockdown for all Saydel Schools. Information we have received is vague and we are awaiting additional directives to ensure we maintain the safety of our students and staff. Please know we have no reports of any threats directly in our schools and we are locking down to maintain safe and secure perimeters as a precautionary measure. At this time, we are asking that all parents hold off on coming to school as per our safety protocols, we are not allowing people to enter or exit until we formally end the lockdown. Lastly, we will follow up as soon as we have additional news to share and/or when we are notified to end our external lockdown procedures. "