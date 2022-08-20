x
1 charged with murder following Des Moines homicide

A 39-year-old man died after a gunshot injury sustained on Friday. 42-year-old Andrew Jarome Harris was later charged with murder in connection to the incident.
DES MOINES, Iowa — A man is dead after a shooting in the Drake neighborhood on Friday, Des Moines Police Department said in a press release

DMPD and Des Moines Fire Department rescue personnel responded to the scene at the intersection of 23rd and University Avenue at approximately 10:46 p.m. Friday. 

Upon arriving, officers found a 39-year-old man with a gunshot wound. He was transported to MercyOne, where he later died. 

42-year-old Andrew Jarome Harris was later charged with murder in the 1st degree. 

"Evidence indicates that a dispute preceded the shooting incident, and that the victim was the intended target," DMPD said in a press release. 

This is Des Moines' 12th homicide in 2022. 

