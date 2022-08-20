1 charged with murder following Des Moines homicide

A 39-year-old man died after a gunshot injury sustained on Friday. 42-year-old Andrew Jarome Harris was later charged with murder in connection to the incident.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A man is dead after a shooting in the Drake neighborhood on Friday, Des Moines Police Department said in a press release.

DMPD and Des Moines Fire Department rescue personnel responded to the scene at the intersection of 23rd and University Avenue at approximately 10:46 p.m. Friday.

Upon arriving, officers found a 39-year-old man with a gunshot wound. He was transported to MercyOne, where he later died.

42-year-old Andrew Jarome Harris was later charged with murder in the 1st degree.

"Evidence indicates that a dispute preceded the shooting incident, and that the victim was the intended target," DMPD said in a press release.

This is Des Moines' 12th homicide in 2022.

At approx. 10:46 p.m. last night, DMPD responded to investigate a report of a shooting in the 2300 blk of University Ave. One person, an adult male, was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

DMPD detectives are investigating this death; the 12th homicide of 2022. pic.twitter.com/TgRLjuBQaP — Des Moines Police (@DMPolice) August 20, 2022