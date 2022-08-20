1 charged with murder following Des Moines homicide

DES MOINES, Iowa — A man is dead after a shooting in the Drake neighborhood on Friday, Des Moines Police Department said in a press release.
DMPD and Des Moines Fire Department rescue personnel responded to the scene at the intersection of 23rd and University Avenue at approximately 10:46 p.m. Friday.
Upon arriving, officers found a 39-year-old man with a gunshot wound. He was transported to MercyOne, where he later died.
42-year-old Andrew Jarome Harris was later charged with murder in the 1st degree.
"Evidence indicates that a dispute preceded the shooting incident, and that the victim was the intended target," DMPD said in a press release.
This is Des Moines' 12th homicide in 2022.
