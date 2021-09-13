Police: Man arrested, charged in death of Des Moines woman

Police have since arrested and charged 50-year-old Nery Arnoldo Lopez Morales with first-degree murder for the death of 42-year-old Amber Burton.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police have arrested and charged a Des Moines man for first-degree murder in the death of a woman, according to a Monday night press release from the Des Moines Police Department (DMPD).

Police responded to a dispute in the 900 block of Randolph St around 8:35 p.m. Sunday following a report of a dispute.

When officers arrived, they found 42-year-old Amber Burton of Des Moines dead. An autopsy discovered Burton died from a gunshot wound.

Police have since arrested and charged 50-year-old Nery Arnoldo Lopez Morales of Des Moines for first-degree murder.

During the investigation, police say detectives learned Burton had an ongoing dispute over ownership of a lawn tractor with Morales. Further investigation, including witness statements and examination of surveillance video, connected him to the crime.