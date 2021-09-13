Police: Man arrested, charged in death of Des Moines woman

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police have arrested and charged a Des Moines man for first-degree murder in the death of a woman, according to a Monday night press release from the Des Moines Police Department (DMPD).
Police responded to a dispute in the 900 block of Randolph St around 8:35 p.m. Sunday following a report of a dispute.
When officers arrived, they found 42-year-old Amber Burton of Des Moines dead. An autopsy discovered Burton died from a gunshot wound.
Police have since arrested and charged 50-year-old Nery Arnoldo Lopez Morales of Des Moines for first-degree murder.
During the investigation, police say detectives learned Burton had an ongoing dispute over ownership of a lawn tractor with Morales. Further investigation, including witness statements and examination of surveillance video, connected him to the crime.
Morales is set to be booked into the Polk County Jail shortly. DMPD detectives continue to investigate the incident.