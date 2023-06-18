DMPD: 3 officers injured while responding to call; suspect in custody

Police said one officer was bitten, one was stabbed in the thigh and another was kicked in the face while responding to a call Sunday afternoon.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man is in custody after breaking a no-contact order and injuring three Des Moines police officers Sunday afternoon, according to police.

23-year-old Pierce Cruz allegedly broke his no-contact order and refused to leave his ex-girlfriend's house two separate times on Sunday.

During the initial officer visit, Cruz was not at the scene. The second time police were called to respond, which was around 1:20 p.m., Cruz was present.

Only 10 minutes later, officers radioed that a physical altercation between themselves and Cruz had begun. Police said one officer was bitten, one was stabbed in the thigh and another was kicked in the face.

All of the officers are receiving treatment for serious but nonlife-threatening injuries at area hospitals.

Cruz is charged with the following:

Violation Of A No Contact Order

Willful Injury Causing Bodily Injury – 2 Counts

Assault On A Police Officer With Intent To Commit Serious Injury

The Des Moines police tweeted about the incident, saying in part: "Courageous work by our officers as they faced a potentially deadly assault. We are firm in our commitment to stand between you and danger."

7300 blk SW 15th St: Two DMPD officers injured during domestic abuse investigation. One officer stabbed in thigh; one officer sustained facial injuries. Suspect in custody. Investigation ongoing. pic.twitter.com/mVPUGJUZeB — Des Moines Police (@DMPolice) June 18, 2023

