DMPD: Woman 'on the run' after illegally obtaining $64,000 in COVID rental assistance

42-year-old Sherry Jacobs is one of two people charged in connection to "fraudulently obtaining COVID Emergency Rental Assistance funds," Des Moines police say.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are currently searching for a woman who is "on the run" after being charged with multiple counts of theft.

42-year-old Sherry Jacobs is one of two people charged in connection to "fraudulently obtaining COVID Emergency Rental Assistance funds", police said on social media.

The second suspect has not been identified, but police say they are currently in jail.

Police believe Jacobs and the other suspect illegally obtained more than $64,000 in COVID emergency rental assistance funds after filing five "fraudulent" applications.

Jacobs has several warrants out for her arrest and is charged with the following:

Theft in the First Degree (x3)

Theft in the Second Degree (x2)

Identity Theft (x2)

Anyone with information regarding Jacobs' location is asked to call Det. Roth at 515-237-1314.