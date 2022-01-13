DMPD finds, arrests man accused of assaulting 12-year-old girl thanks to community help

Police say Michael Dunbar enticed the victim into a vehicle and then assaulted her.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A 64-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly assaulting a 12-year-old girl in November, according to the Des Moines Police Department.

Michael Dunbar is charged with sexual abuse in the third degree. He is being held at the Polk County Jail on $100,000 bond.

"Your help is what brought this investigation to an arrest!" DMPD said in a Facebook post. Police had initially posted photos asking the public to help identify the suspect based on footage from a security camera.

Police said the victim had missed a bus and was waiting inside a business in the 100 block of East Euclid Avenue on Nov. 11 when the suspect offered her a ride.

"The victim reports that the suspect drove her to a location other than her destination and assaulted her," DMPD said. "The victim was able to run from the vehicle to a nearby business where a concerned citizen contacted police."