Shooting investigation underway in Des Moines

Officers responded to the 700 block of Robert D. Ray Drive Monday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DES MOINES, Iowa — An investigation is underway into a late-night shooting in Des Moines.

On June 6 at approximately 9:30 p.m., Des Moines Police and Des Moines Fire Department rescue personnel were called to the 700 block of Robert D. Ray Drive, according to a DMPD press release.

First responders arrived to find an adult female with a gunshot injury. She was declared deceased at the scene. This is the ninth homicide of 2022.

DMPD continues to investigate this incident. Preliminary investigation indicates that this was a targeted attack.

700 blk Robert D. Ray Dr: DMPD investigating a shooting incident. Preliminary info indicates a targeted attack. Additional details will be shared as they become available. pic.twitter.com/fzAMdvKurC — Des Moines Police (@DMPolice) June 7, 2022

The 700 block of Robert D. Ray Drive, including the parallel sidewalk and trail, will be closed for several hours.

They said additional details would be shared as they become available.