16-year-old pleads guilty for first-degree murder in East High shooting, Polk County Sheriff's Office says

DES MOINES, Iowa — One of the suspects in a deadly 2022 shooting at East High School in Des Moines has pleaded guilty Friday, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

16-year-old Nyang Mai Chamdual entered a guilty plea Friday. Chamdual was 14 years old when the shooting happened in March 2022 on the grounds of East High School, near downtown Des Moines. Jose David Lopez, a 15-year-old who was not a student at the school, was killed.

Police said gunshots fired outside the school came from several shooters from multiple vehicles. Chamdual admitted at Friday's hearing that he was among those shooters.

Ten teenagers were charged in the shooting.

A judge transferred Chamdual’s case to adult criminal court in December under the recommendation that he be granted “youthful offender status.” That means his case is tried in adult court, but his sentence will be imposed by the juvenile court.