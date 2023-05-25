Witnesses share emotional testimony in drag racing trial

Robert Miller III is charged with homicide by vehicle, drag racing, reckless driving and excessive speed.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Thursday was day two of the trial of Robert Miller III, a man accused of killing 4-year-old Marco Faguadas in a three-car crash on Fleur Drive last December.

In court, the prosecution played newly released body cam footage from that night last December, showing the true severity of the accident.

Crime scene photos show the devastation left behind: Debris scattered all over the road, Miller's vehicle split in half and the car that little Marcos Faguada was riding in completely totaled.

Miller is charged with homicide by vehicle, drag racing, reckless driving and excessive speed.

Police say Miller drove his Genesis sedan north on Fleur Drive, crossed the median and entered the southbound lanes, where he hit two vehicles on Dec. 13, 2022.

Miller is believed to have been driving over 100 mph right before the crash.

At the trial, Marco's father Wilbert Faguada fought through tears, expressing the love he had for his son and the hole this incident has left in his family.

Marco's aunt Nayra De Catalan, who was driving Marco the night of the crash, also shared heartbreaking testimony.

"I knew I had been hit, but I looked back because I wanted to make sure the boys were okay," she said.

Jennifer Blanchard, the driver of the second vehicle hit, also spoke to the jury, recounting the moments she was traveling on Fleur before her white SUV was struck and totaled.

"The first thing I heard was screaming and just, as a mom, I ran to that and then I saw the kids," she recounted.

Miller did not take the stand Thursday.

Court is set to resume Friday at 9 a.m., but there is still no word on what we can expect during Friday's session.

Another man is also facing charges in connection to the crash. Keith Jones of Des Moines was arrested in December.

Authorities charged Jones with homicide by vehicle and serious injury by vehicle.

Des Moines police claim Jones was the other driver participating in a drag race3 that night, along with Miller.