Former Ankeny resident arrested for child endangerment causing death, police say

Police say the charge is in connection to the death of the suspect's infant son in Ankeny in March 2022.
Credit: Polk County Jail

ANKENY, Iowa — A former Ankeny resident is being held at Polk County Jail on child endangerment charges. 

Ankeny police arrested Charles Henry Peters, 28, at his home in Cedar Rapids Thursday morning. 

Peters is charged with child endangerment causing death in connection to the death of his infant son in Ankeny in March 2022. 

This is an ongoing investigation. 

