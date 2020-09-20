Woman faces life-threatening injuries following shooting in Fort Dodge

The Fort Dodge Police Department says an 18-year-old woman was shot at in her vehicle early Sunday morning.

FORT DODGE, Iowa — An 18-year-old woman is fighting for her life after being shot in Fort Dodge early Sunday morning, according to Fort Dodge police.

Around 2:15 a.m., authorities received information that the woman had arrived at UnityPoint-Trinity Regional Medical Center with at least one gunshot wound, says a release from the Fort Dodge Police Department.

She had been transported to the hospital by a private vehicle with life-threatening injuries. She was later admitted to a Des Moines hospital for further treatment.

Investigating officers found the woman was shot at through her vehicle in the 400 block of South 14th Street. Police believe one or more individuals from another car fired at the victim.

The victim was the only one to sustain injuries, according to police.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is assisting the Fort Dodge Police Department to find more information on the incident.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact law enforcement immediately. Fort Dodge police can be reached at 515-573-1424.

Crime Stoppers can also be contacted by calling 515-573-1444, submitting a tip online or by texting "LEC" and the tip to CRIMES (274637).