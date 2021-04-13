Centerville man sentenced 27 years in federal prison for making, receiving child pornography

Investigators say that in 2018, Ryan Don Andrew Ford secretly recorded three minors using hidden cameras he had placed around his home, including in the shower.

DES MOINES, Iowa — An Iowa man has been sentenced to nearly three decades in federal prison for making and receiving child pornography.

Federal prosecutors for the Southern District of Iowa say 49-year-old Ryan Don Andrew Ford, of Centerville, was sentenced Monday to 27 years in prison.

There is no parole in the federal system.

