Des Moines man accused of killing 15-month-old pleads not guilty

Brandon Greenup, 28, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Tremir Matthews.

The man accused of killing 15-month-old Tremir Matthews has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, according to a court document filed Monday in Polk County.

Brandon Greenup, 28, is facing one charge of first-degree murder after the toddler was found unresponsive by family members on June 14.

A jury trial is scheduled for Oct. 4, 2021 at the Polk County Courthouse. If convicted, Greenup could face a life sentence in prison with no chance at parole.

Detectives learned Tremir's mother had left him with Greenup so she could go to work. Greenup allegedly knew the toddler was having breathing difficulties and also knew he was subsequently limp and unresponsive.

The press release from the police also says Greenup didn't seek medical attention for the little boy, leaving it up to family members to take the toddler to the hospital where the police were called.

An autopsy on Tremir's body showed trauma consistent with injuries that would require immediate medical attention.

Greenup was arrested on June 18. He has remained in police custody since then.

Additional court documents show Greenup is also charged with one count of Interference with Official Acts, which is a simple misdemeanor.

The criminal complaint says on June 15, one day after Tremir died, officers with the Des Moines Police Department conducted a search warrant at Greenup's home.

The affidavit says Greenup "was advised by uniformed police officers" not to enter the residence. That's when police say Greenup refused and started walking towards the house.

"The defendant then pulled away while being placed into custody. While in the back of the squad car, the defendant then slipped the handcuffs from his back to his front," the affidavit says.