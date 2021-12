Part of Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway is closed.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A four-year-old child is safe, after being abandoned inside a vehicle involved in a stolen car pursuit that crashed Thursday in Des Moines.

Des Moines police tweeted part of Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway, between Hickman Road and Bennett Road is closed.

***TRAFFIC ALERT***

MLK Pkwy, both NB & SB, between Hickman Rd & Bennett Rd, is CLOSED while DMPD investigates a crash following a stolen car pursuit. Child in vehicle at time of theft abandoned prior and recovered by officers prior to pursuit. No injuries. pic.twitter.com/4Lt5eQ75DU — Des Moines Police (@DMPolice) December 10, 2021

Officers said the child was inside the vehicle at the time of the theft and abandoned before being recovered.

No one was hurt, police said.