Sac County Sheriff's Office: Teacher arrested on sexual abuse charges

Officials allege Stefanie Kelsey had been having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old student.

LAKE VIEW, Iowa — A Sac County high school teacher has been arrested on sexual abuse charges after allegedly engaging in a sexual relationship with a student, according to the Sac County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies arrested Stefanie Kelsey on Friday. Sheriff Ken McClure said the office opened an investigation after a complaint from a parent who had heard rumors about a relationship between the 34-year-old woman and a 15-year-old boy.

"The relationship started sometime after the school year started," McClure said in a Facebook post.

Kelsey has been released from the Sac County Jail on a $30,000 bond pending a future court date.

The East Sac County Schools superintendent told Local 5 Kelsey rescinded her resignation, but will remain on administrative leave pending the district's investigation.