Des Moines man sentenced to life in prison for 2022 Sonic Drive-In stabbing, Polk County Attorney's Office says

JOHNSTON, Iowa — A Des Moines man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for the 2022 stabbing death of a Sonic Drive-In employee in Johnston, according to a Polk County Attorney's Office press release.

A criminal complaint says 56-year-old Spencer Antowyn Pierce Sr. of Des Moines followed two employees at a Sonic Drive-In into a restricted area of the restaurant on March 7, 2022, where he assaulted one and stabbed the other in the chest.

Employee Jermaine Whitaker Moses died as a result of the stabbing, while Donald Schisler was injured.

A jury convicted Pierce back in December 2022 of first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree burglary and going armed with intent. Now, Pierces faces life in prison with no chance of parole for first-degree murder alongside concurrent 25-year sentences for his other charges.

Pierce has previously been convicted of first-degree murder and robbery in 2013, for the June shooting death of 35-year-old Steve Harmon in Des Moines. That conviction was overturned on an appeal.