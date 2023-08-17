Suspected arson caused $150,000 in damage to Clive playground, police say

Police said the playground equipment at Stonegate Park is a total loss and will cost more than $150,000 to replace.

CLIVE, Iowa — Police and fire personnel are investigating a possible arson case after an overnight fire destroyed a Clive playground, causing an estimated $150,000 in damage.

The City of Clive says first responders received a call around 1:50 a.m. Thursday for a fire at Stonegate Park at 15280 Boston Parkway in Clive. When fire crews arrived, a small playground was completely engulfed. They put out the blaze, but police said the playground equipment is a total loss and will cost more than $150,000 to replace.

Police believe the fire was the result of arson, since the "cause is suspicious".

“We are saddened at the loss of this wonderful community asset and angered at the senselessness of this crime. We are working to determine who committed this criminal act so they are held legally and financially responsible," Clive Police Chief Michael Venema said in statement.

Clive police ask that anyone with information about the fire call Sgt. Damon Herzog at 515-867-5017.

The playground is currently closed off to the public as the investigation continues, but Stonegate Park is still open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day.