3 found dead in Algona, police investigating

ALGONA, Iowa — Three people were found dead in a home on the 400 block of South Harlan Street in Algona.

Monday night, police received a call of a possible homicide. Upon inspection, the bodies were discovered. Autopsies will be conducted.

The identities of the individuals have not been released pending family notification. Police say there is no threat to the public at this time.

