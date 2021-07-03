Two found dead at Pleasant Creek State Recreation Area

Park staff found a man and a woman in a car around 10:45 p.m. Friday night during a routine patrol.

PALO, Iowa — Two people were found dead in a parked car at Pleasant Creek State Recreation Area in Linn County Friday night according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

Park staff found a man and a woman in the car around 10:45 p.m. during a routine patrol. Their identities have not been released and there is no word on what led to their deaths.

According to the DNR, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is conducting a death investigation into this incident. Investigators believe this is an isolated incident and don't think the public is in danger.

Pleasant Creek State Recreation Area remains open for visitors and all recreational activities.