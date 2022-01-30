x
Crime

Two siblings facing murder charges in Des Moines man's death, officers searching for third person in investigation

Law enforcement said Jasmin and Jonathan Bautista are accused of first-degree murder.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A brother and sister are in the Polk County Jail, facing a charge each of first-degree murder, in connection to a man's death near the Des Moines River last year. Officers are looking for a third person they say has information about the incident.

West Des Moines police arrested Jasmin and Jonathan Bautista on outstanding warrants. They were found during a traffic stop on Saturday.

Police were called to the 1900 block of Hartford Avenue last August. The victim, 43-year-old Javier Moncada, was found with a gunshot injury. Detectives then started investigating it as a homicide.

Credit: Des Moines Police Department
A photo from his family shows Javier Moncada. Moncada's body was found along the Des Moines River on Aug. 30, 2021.

Police have provided photographs of the third person they're looking for in their investigation. If you have any information, you're asked to call Des Moines police at 515-237-1499. You can also call Crimestoppers of Central Iowa anonymously, or leave an anonymous tip here.

Unknown person in man's death near the Des Moines River

Des Moines Police Department
Unknown person in investigation.

    

