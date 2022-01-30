Two siblings facing murder charges in Des Moines man's death, officers searching for third person in investigation

Law enforcement said Jasmin and Jonathan Bautista are accused of first-degree murder.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A brother and sister are in the Polk County Jail, facing a charge each of first-degree murder, in connection to a man's death near the Des Moines River last year. Officers are looking for a third person they say has information about the incident.

West Des Moines police arrested Jasmin and Jonathan Bautista on outstanding warrants. They were found during a traffic stop on Saturday.

Police were called to the 1900 block of Hartford Avenue last August. The victim, 43-year-old Javier Moncada, was found with a gunshot injury. Detectives then started investigating it as a homicide.

Police have provided photographs of the third person they're looking for in their investigation. If you have any information, you're asked to call Des Moines police at 515-237-1499. You can also call Crimestoppers of Central Iowa anonymously, or leave an anonymous tip here.