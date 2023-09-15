Waukee police: Woman arrested for first-degree murder in child death investigation

Police took Waukee resident Yemissi N. Keto into custody on Friday and charged her with Murder in the First Degree and Child Endangerment Resulting in a Death.

Crews found an unresponsive 1-year-old at a Waukee residence around 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31 while responding to an "unknown problem". Responders tried to resuscitate the child, but the 1-year-old was pronounced dead on the scene.

One day later on Sept. 1, police announced they were investigating the situation as a homicide.

"This arrest is the culmination of an exhaustive investigation by the Waukee Police Department team. I am extremely proud of the work our officers do every day to bring cases to a successful resolution and keep our community safe," Waukee Police Chief Chad McCluskey said in a statement.

At this time, it's unclear what Keto's relationship to the child was.

As of Friday afternoon, criminal complaints were not publicly available online. Local 5 has made multiple requests for documentation from the Dallas County Attorney's Office.