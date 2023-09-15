Waukee police: Woman arrested for first-degree murder in child death investigation

WAUKEE, Iowa — The Waukee Police Department has arrested and charged a 26-year-old woman in connection to the August death of a 1-year-old.
Police took Waukee resident Yemissi N. Keto into custody on Friday and charged her with Murder in the First Degree and Child Endangerment Resulting in a death.
Crews found an unresponsive 1-year-old at a Waukee residence around 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31 while responding to an "unknown problem". Responders tried to resuscitate the child, but the 1-year-old was pronounced dead on the scene.
One day later on Sept. 1, police announced they were investigating the situation as a homicide.
"This arrest is the culmination of an exhaustive investigation by the Waukee Police Department team. I am extremely proud of the work our officers do every day to bring cases to a successful resolution and keep our community safe," Waukee Police Chief Chad McCluskey said in a statement.
At this time, it's unclear what Keto's relationship to the child was.
As of Friday afternoon, criminal complaints were not publicly available online. Local 5 has made multiple requests for documentation from the Dallas County Attorney's Office.
