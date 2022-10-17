Man seriously injured in hit-and-run, West Des Moines police investigating

West Des Moines Police Sgt. Jason Heintz said officers responded to the incident on the 5200 block of Ashworth Road at about 2:15 a.m. Sunday.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — West Des Moines police are investigating a hit-and-run that left a man seriously injured.

West Des Moines Police Sgt. Jason Heintz said officers responded to the incident on the 5200 block of Ashworth Road at about 2:15 a.m. Sunday.

When they arrived, they found Lonny Kirschbaum, 49, of Lucas with life-threatening injuries. He had been hit by a vehicle, but the vehicle had left the scene. Kirschbaum was taken to the hospital.

Police immediately began an investigation into the crash. Heintz said detectives and officers have found what they believe to be the vehicle involved.

Heintz added there is also a person of interest. Their name has not been released.

The incident is still being investigated by the West Des Moines Police Department.