Rep. Ashley Hinson hospitalized with kidney infection; Tuesday night debate canceled

Hinson's chief of staff says she is expected to be back on the road soon.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Republican Rep. Ashley Hinson is recovering in the hospital after being admitted over the weekend for a kidney infection.

Chief of Staff Jimmy Peacock said the congresswoman went to UnityPoint St. Luke's Hospital Sunday.

"I am sorry to learn of Congresswoman Hinson's hospitalization. I'm wishing her a speedy recovery from her illness," her 1st Congressional District opponent, Democratic State Sen. Liz Mathis, tweeted.

Both Hinson and Mathis are scheduled to meet in a 2nd Congressional District debate Tuesday night on Iowa PBS.

Iowa PBS announced Monday afternoon the debate was canceled.

"Congresswoman Hinson is feeling better, but still undergoing treatment for a kidney infection at UnityPoint St. Luke's Hospital, and will remain there overnight," Peacock tweeted. "She sincerely appreciates everyone who has reached out, and is grateful for the incredible doctors and nurses at St. Luke's Hospital who have provided phenomenal care. We will continue to provide updates."

— Ashley Hinson (@RepAshleyHinson) October 17, 2022