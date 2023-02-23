LIST: 2023-24 academic calendars, school supplies for central Iowa districts

Local 5 has everything you know to know before another year of school kicks off in central Iowa.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The 2023-24 school year is rapidly approaching, leaving just a few weeks for parents and kids across central Iowa to get ready for the new semester.

Local 5 has everything you know to know before another year of school kicks off, including when the first day of school is, supply list links, dates and times for school board meetings and more.

Is there another district we should include? Let us know by emailing news@weareiowa or by texting us at 515-457-1026.



Ames Community School District

Wednesday, Aug. 23: Grades EK-5 begin, Orientation for 6th and 7th/8th new to the district, orientation for 9th

Thursday, Aug 24: All grades EK-12

Tuesday, Sept. 5: Preschool

School board meetings: Second (5:30 p.m.) and fourth (6:30 p.m.) Mondays of each month

Click here for school supply lists.

Ankeny Community School District

Wednesday, Aug. 23: All grades EK-12

Tuesday, Sept. 5: Pre-school

School board meetings: First and third Mondays of each month at 6 p.m.

Click here for school supply lists.

Bondurant-Farrar Community School District

First day of school: Wednesday, Aug. 23

School board meetings: Second and fourth Monday of each month at 5 p.m.

Click here for school supply lists.

Dallas Center-Grimes Community School District

Wednesday, Aug. 23: K-12

K-12 Tuesday, Aug. 31: Pre-K

School board meetings: Meeting dates posted online

School supply lists are posted on each school's website. Click here for a list of schools in the district.

Des Moines Public Schools

First day of school: Wednesday, Aug. 23

School board meetings: First and third Tuesday of each month at 5:30 p.m. Meetings are also livestreamed.

School supply lists are posted on each school's website. Click here for a list of schools in the district.

Fort Dodge Community School District

Wednesday, Aug 23: TK-12

Tuesday, Aug 29: Pre-K

School board meetings: Second and fourth Monday of each month at 6 p.m.

Click here for school supply lists.

Johnston Community School District

Wednesday, Aug. 24: K-12

Wednesday, Aug. 30: Pre-K

School board meetings: Second and fourth Mondays of each month at 6 p.m.

Click here for school supply lists.

Marshalltown Community School District

Wednesday, Aug. 23: K-12

Wednesday, Aug. 30: Pre-K

School board meetings: First and third Mondays of each month at 5 p.m.

Click here for school supply lists in English and Spanish.

Saydel Community School District

First day of school: Wednesday, Aug. 23

School board meetings: Second Monday of each month at 6 p.m.

School supply lists are posted on each school's website.

Southeast Polk Community School District

Wednesday, Aug. 23: K-12

Tuesday, Sept. 5: Pre-K

School board meetings: First and third Thursdays of each month at 5:30 p.m.

Click here for school supply lists.

Urbandale Community School District

First day of school: Wednesday, Aug. 23

School board meetings: Second (work sessions) and fourth (regular meetings) Mondays at 6:30 p.m. Meetings are also livestreamed.

School supply lists are posted on each school's website. Click here for a list of schools in the district.

Waukee Community School District

Wednesday, Aug. 23 for K-12

School board meetings: Second and fourth Mondays of each month at 6 p.m.

Click here for school supply lists.

West Des Moines Community Schools

First day of school: Wednesday, Aug. 23

School board meetings: Second and fourth Mondays of each month at 7 p.m.