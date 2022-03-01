Lack of bus drivers could change Johnston Community School District start times

The Johnston Community School District is proposing to change the times of schools due to a shortage of bus drivers and not being able to get kids to school on time.

JOHNSTON, Iowa — Right now the Johnston Community School District is experiencing a bus driver shortage.

Student Transportation of America (STA), the bus provider for that district, is down 15 drivers.

Lynn Meadows, the communications director for the school district, said it's a problem they have been facing for a few months. There are some schools that have students arrive late daily, because of a lack of bus drivers.

"There's been a couple of times we've had to call the transportation center like 'Is the bus coming?'" said Tiara Mays, who has a daughter in fourth grade at Johnston CSD.

The school system is now proposing to solve that problem by adding an additional tier to their start times system. They would also have some students starting school either 20 minutes earlier or 20 minutes later.

Meadows said this change will reduce the number of drivers needed, but will still have them short five.

Mays commends the school district and STA for coming up with a solution to the problem they are having but doesn't agree with the time change.

"I understand for working parents this may be problematic," Mays said. "Delaying them 20 to 30 minutes is going to affect their jobs and while it may not seem like a big thing to some people, everybody's situation is different."

Meadows noted the school district will be having Zoom and in-person meetings to get parents' input on the proposals.

"This affects everyone in the district so it's very important that we come up with a solution that works for everyone, for the largest group of people," Meadows said.

Below are the dates and times for the meetings: