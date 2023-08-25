Local organization fundraising to get DART passes for students

Des Moines Refugee Support is asking the community to help purchase bus passes for kids who rely on DART to get to school.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Many students throughout the Des Moines Public School District have little to no access to transportation to be able to get to school.

One organization is hoping to change things thanks to some community efforts.

Mallory Bennett volunteers with Des Moines Refugee Support, a group spearheading a call to action to get every Des Moines student in need a city bus pass.

"This is a matter of equality vs. equity, equity being that everyone is getting what they need in order to be successful and so we just want to make sure that all kids have the same opportunity to get to and from school to get an education," Bennett said.

The nonprofit is turning to DART since many students in Des Moines don't qualify to take the school bus.

Depending on their grade, students who live within one to three miles of school have to find their own way there.

Many students have to walk, which can be dangerous.

DART is safer, but costs $24 a month.

Bennett and Des Moines Refugee Support believe the district should be the one to foot that bill because not every family can afford a bus pass.

"We fully recognize that funding is always an issue, but we don't feel like it should be the financial burden of the school teachers and staff to be the ones providing those bus tokens," Bennett said.

So, Des Moines Refugee Support put out a Facebook fundraiser, and it's been gaining community traction.

Local realtor Jason Stuyvesant wanted to donate to a back-to-school cause, and people on Facebook pointed him to the bus pass fundraiser.

It's a cause he said he's glad to support.

"You know, lowering truancy, getting people there on time, you know, obviously, when kids are in school, that's where they learn, and that's how they can, you know, go on to do great things in life," Stuyvesant said.