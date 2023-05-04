Des Moines Public Schools approve fiscal year 2024 budget

The budget calls for a 2% reduction in teaching staff.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Officials with Des Moines Public Schools approved their budget plan for fiscal year 2024 at a meeting on April 4, and the budget for Iowa's largest school district is bringing some pretty major changes to the district.

According to officials with DMPS, the district needed to cut nearly $11 million for next fiscal year. To help make up that difference, the new budget calls for a 2% reduction in teaching staff, as well as 5% reductions in support and central office staff members.

"We try to keep the reductions we have to make as far from the classroom as possible. However, given the loss of enrollment over the last three years, that's just no longer possible," said Matt Smith, Interim Superintendent of Des Moines Public Schools.

Iowa schools receive state funding based on the number of students in attendance, which means the district will be receiving less of that money than in the past.

"That creates a situation for many districts, not just in Des Moines, but where we've got to find reductions in staffing, reductions and just costs overall, in terms of our expenditures," Smith said.

But it's not all budget cuts. The district is also increasing their spending on investment goals related to academic achievement for students.

"We're going to have more than $9 million invested in math and literacy. And that's everything from professional learning curriculum materials, to extended day opportunities for students, and so we're really excited about what that investment is going to do," Smith said.

Now that the DMPS board has approved the budget, it must be submitted to the Polk County Auditor for approval by April 17.