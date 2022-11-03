DMPS offers ASL classes for parents to help them better communicate with their children

Capitol View Elementary School is offering ASL classes to parents of students who are hard of hearing or deaf, to help bridge the gap.

DES MOINES, Iowa — After noticing a disconnect between deaf and hard-of-hearing students and their parents, Capitol View Elementary School is working to bridge the gap.

In January, school staff started offering American Sign Language classes to parents and others who have a relationship to deaf students.

Polly Brekke, the Deaf/Hard of Hearing Program coordinator, said 18 students at Capitol View are deaf or hard of hearing. She said these weekly classes are important now because they were not offered as much during the pandemic.

"Sign language classes are really difficult to find," Brekke said. "They are just not available out there. In the past, you could find them within the deaf community, at churches. But, to be able to offer sign language classes for our families is exciting."

One of the parents in the class, Lindsay McCrea, found out both her daughters had hearing loss at the age of three. One of her daughters, Echo Beveridge, goes with her to the classes.

Lindsay said the first sign of Echo's hearing loss was delayed speech. For years after her diagnosis, communication between the two was difficult.

"It was super frustrating," McCrea said. "Not only to have a conversation with them, but even as a three-year-old they're naughty… it can make the simplest things like going to the grocery store so challenging."

But, she said when this opportunity came along, she jumped at the chance to take it. Now, she's learning more each week.

"It's helped so much," McCrea said.

Consistent learning is what the teacher of the class, Lacey McCaffrey said is so important.

"There is a need for [kids] to communicate with family members, and when I was growing up my parents were hearing and that was hard for me," McCaffrey said. "I'm deaf and most of my life communication has been hard for me."

McCaffrey hopes offering this class to parents will prevent other kids from experiencing what she did.

Brekke said the school is planning to start offering an ASL 2 class after spring break. That class will be Mondays at 5:30 p.m. in the school library.

This will be in addition to the ASL 1 class, which is offered Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. in the same location.