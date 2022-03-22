Grand View University names Dr. Rachelle Keck as new president

The Iowa native is set to take the reigns from the retiring President Kent Henning at the end of June.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Grand View University on Thursday named Dr. Rachelle Keck the school's next president.

Currently the president of Briar Cliff University in Sioux City, Keck is an Iowa native who has graduated from Wartburg College, the University of Iowa and Drake University. She holds a Bachelor's in Psychology, a Juris Doctorate and Doctor of Philosophy in Education.

She has served the Wartburg College Board of Regents, the University of Iowa Foundation as their Director of Planned Giving, Indian Hills Community College as Executive Director for Philanthropy and Alumni Relations before joining Briar Cliff in 2017.

At Briar Cliff, Keck led expansions of academic programs, key fundraising initiatives for multiple programs, and expansions of technology in and out of the classroom, as well as increases in endowment, enrollment, and grant money.

“Rachelle is a proven leader with a collaborative, entrepreneurial and transparent leadership style that will serve Grand View well,” said Chris Littlefield, Chair of the Board of Trustees. “The Board was impressed with her demonstrated ability to effectuate constructive institutional change while improving student success, enhancing communication and shared governance, cultivating strong relationships, advocating for higher education and fundraising for institutional needs"

“The Board was fortunate to have an incredibly strong pool of final candidates. I want to thank the campus community for their involvement in the entire search process,” said GV Board of Trustees Member and Chair of the Search Committee Chris Murray. “Dr. Keck is a dynamic leader whose vision and values mirror Grand View’s and will help us build on our rich tradition of accessible and inclusive higher education. We are excited to welcome her to the Grand View family.”

Keck, her husband, and her family are well-connected with the Des Moines area, with three of her four children still calling the area home.

In a statement, Keck said:

“Having been born, raised and educated in our great state, I am thrilled to be named President of Grand View University and honored to serve as its first female leader. Grand View University shines as a visionary leader in the field, dedicated to the holistic education of graduates prepared to lead and serve in our diverse and changing world. Our entrepreneurial mindset, our critical location in the largest and fastest-growing city in the state, our connection to business and government, as well as the notable acumen and dedication of our faculty, staff, alumni and Board have and will continue to be vital elements of Grand View University’s ongoing success.”