City council approves plan to turn hotel into Drake University student housing

Des Moines City Council approved a request Monday night for the former Holiday Inn Express to be transformed into Drake University dorms.

Example video title will go here for this video

DES MOINES, Iowa — Drake University will soon have a new dorm option for students.

The housing plan involves using the Holiday Inn Express near Drake's campus starting in the 2022-23 school year.

Des Moines City Council approved the request Monday night.

The approval requires Drake University to submit a conceptual plan for the building at 1140 24th St for approval from the city’s Planning and Urban Administration department.

The university hasn't finalized exactly how many residents it will fit, but the new "Campus Suites at Downtown" has 45 rooms available for the third-and fourth-year students who will be living there. University officials hope the location provides a unique living experience for students.

"They currently don't have an option for living in a residence hall in the center of a bustling economic district and an entertainment area right here, and Dogtown is a new option for students. We're excited to see them move in in the fall," said Ryan Arnold, Director of Community Engagement for Drake University.

Drake purchased the building after Holiday Inn Express chose not to renew its lease, and the Board of Trustees voted six months ago to begin converting the hotel into student housing. The university is spending $250,000 to upgrade the space with additional amenities, such as a central kitchen and other community spaces.

"Gathering spaces that a hotel doesn't typically provide its guests, students in a residence hall and have come to really appreciate and creates that sense of community and those types of upgrades," Arnold said.

The Campus Suites at Dogtown will be ready for students during the upcoming fall semester; move-in day is currently scheduled for August 24.