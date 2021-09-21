Johnston School Board reinstates mask mandate

The policy will go into effect on Thursday.

POLK COUNTY, IOWA, Iowa — During a half-hour board meeting on Tuesday afternoon, members of the Johnston Community School Board voted to establish a mask mandate for all students, staff, and teachers beginning this Thursday.

"We talked for three hours with legal, grilled the attorney, and I sometimes felt sorry for her," said Board President Justin Allen. "Nobody asked to be in this position to make this decision."

"But I think that we've shown that even when we disagree, you can do that without being disagreeable...this isn't the last time we'll face this tough decision," said Allen.

Not everyone agreed to bring back a mask policy. Three board members did not want to mandate masks for every student, citing several reasons: community spread wasn't happening in Johnston schools, the federal judge's ruling could be reversed, and many children might soon become eligible for the coronavirus vaccine.

Dozens of Iowa school boards have discussed bringing back a mask mandate since a federal judge temporarily suspended the enforcement of Iowa's new law banning such mandates in schools on Sept. 13.

Ankeny School Board members meet Tuesday night to discuss a similar mandate.

Metro schools such as Des Moines, Urbandale, and West Des Moines have mask mandates in place. Waukee opted not to bring a mask mandate back.